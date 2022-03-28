States ranked by hospital beds per 1,000 population

South Dakota has the most hospital beds per 1,000 population of all U.S. states, while Washington has the fewest, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released March 25.

The ranking is based on 2015-20 data from the American Hospital Association's annual survey. Figures represent staffed beds at community hospitals, which account for 85 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.

Nationwide, there were 2.38 hospital beds per 1,000 people.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 45.