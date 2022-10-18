Best insurance companies for Medicare Advantage, per US News

On Oct. 14, U.S. News and World Report released its latest "Best Medicare Advantage Plan Companies" list, which compared insurance companies' offerings in each state based on their 2023 CMS star ratings.

The list includes best overall Medicare Advantage company; best company for the size of physician network; best company for member experience; and best company for low-premium plan availability. U.S. News said only companies offering plans in at least 10 states were considered in these categories. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the winners for each category:

Best company for Medicare Advantage Plan overall rating: Humana

Best Company for the size of physician network: Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliated companies

Best company for member experience: Humana

Best company for low-premium plan availability: Humana