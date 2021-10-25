8 healthcare companies named US 'most loved workplaces' by Newsweek

Eight healthcare companies were named to Newsweek's "America Most Loved Workplaces" in the magazine's 2021 ranking.

The magazine surveyed more than 800,000 employees in workforces ranging from 50 to more than 10,000 to compile its list of top 100 companies. Companies were ranked on corporate citizenship, their value of teamwork and other criteria.

Below are healthcare companies named to the list and their overall ranking: