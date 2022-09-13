5 states with highest, lowest flu shot rates

Rhode Island had the highest flu vaccination rate in the U.S. during the 2020-21 flu season, according to a Sept. 13 analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

For its analysis of state vaccination trends, including flu vaccination, WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in 17 metrics across three main domains: vaccination rates for children and teenagers; vaccination rates for adults and the elderly; and vaccination disparities. The analysis used data from several federal and nonprofit sources, including the CDC, U.S. Census Bureau and the Commonwealth Fund. Learn more about the methodology here.

Five states with the highest adult flu vaccination rate:

1. Rhode Island

2. Massachusetts

3. New Hampshire

4. Connecticut

5. Vermont

Five states with the lowest adult flu vaccination rate:

1. Florida

2. Wyoming

3. Mississippi

4. Louisiana

Georgia (tie)

View the full ranking here.