16 top hospitals, health systems for diversity

DiversityInc included 16 organizations on its 2022 list of top hospitals and health systems for diversity.

The top hospitals and health systems specialty list is included in DiversityInc's annual "Top 50 Companies for Diversity" ranking, which recognizes companies that hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ individuals and veterans.

The 2022 Top 50 list, released May 4, is based on corporate survey submissions from 1,700 companies in 28 industries. Companies must have at least 750 U.S. employees to be considered for the list.

Diversity is scored on six key areas: leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity and philanthropy. Companies considered for the top hospitals and health systems list identify themselves as "healthcare and social assistance" using the North American Industry Classification System. More information about the methodology is available here.

The 16 top organizations on the hospitals and health systems list are:

1. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

2. Cleveland Clinic

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

4. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

5. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

6. City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.)

7. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

8. Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

9. Henry Ford Health (Detroit)

10. OhioHealth (Columbus)

11. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

12. NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

13. Seattle Children's Hospital

14. H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute (Tampa, Fla.)

15. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System

16. DaVita Kidney Care (Denver)