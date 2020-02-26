12 EDs honored for reducing avoidable imaging

The American College of Emergency Physicians released the names of 12 emergency departments that made its Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for reducing avoidable imaging.

Facilities on the 2019 "E-QUAL Honor Roll" have participated in a yearlong quality improvement program and have shared their performance data with ACEP.

The following EDs were recognized for their achievements in reducing avoidable imaging:

Bayhealth Emergency Center-Smyrna (Del.) Bayhealth Emergency Physicians Kent Campus (Dover, Del.) Bonner General Hospital (Sandpoint, Idaho) Boulder Community Health; Foothills Hospital (Boulder, Colo.) Brunswick (Ohio) Freestanding Emergency Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospital Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) NorthBay Medical Center (Fairfield, Calif.) Parkview Warsaw (Ind.) Hospital Parkview Whitley Hospital (Columbia City, Ind.) Sharp Memorial Hospital (San Diego) Shore Memorial Hospital (Somers Point, N.J.)

