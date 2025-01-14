10 states with the most, least racial progress in health: WalletHub

North Dakota saw the greatest racial progress in health, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub compared racial integration and racial progress in the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four dimensions: employment and wealth, education, social and civic engagement, and health. Racial progress was determined by subtracting the values attributed to white and Black people for a given metric using the oldest available data and the most recent. In health, WalletHub looked at the share of adults in poor and fair health, insured adults, obese adults, diabetic adults, preterm births, live births with low birthweight and infant-mortality rates.

Texas ranked No. 1 as the state with the most racial progress with a score of 64.87 while Vermont had the lowest score at 33.49.

Here are the states with the most and least racial integration in health:

Most

North Dakota Idaho Texas New Hampshire Oregon Mississippi Pennsylvania New Jersey California Connecticut

Least