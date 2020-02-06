Texas hospital is first to receive primary heart attack center certification in US

A Texas hospital has become the first in the country to be certified as a primary heart attack center by the Joint Commission and American Heart Association, according to D Magazine.

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark for primary heart attack center certification.

The organizations jointly offer the certification, which involves an on-site review of the hospital's processes related to diagnosis and treatment of ST-elevation myocardial infarction, one of the most common, and lethal, types of heart attacks.

"It's definitely an honor to be the first hospital in the country to earn this distinction, but only because it confirms we're doing what's best for our patients," said Joseph DeLeon, president of the hospital, told D Magazine.

The hospital earned the distinction just in time for American Heart Month, celebrated in February.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

Flu sickening children at unusually high rate

Viewpoint: Housekeepers play a valuable role in patient care

9 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.