Surveys find disconnect between patients, healthcare providers on flu shot guidance: 7 notes

Forty-eight percent of patients with chronic health conditions report not being told by a healthcare provider of potential flu-related complications, yet 77 percent of providers recommending flu vaccinations said they informed their patients of the risks, two surveys from the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases published Dec. 6 found.

Researchers from Wakefield Research conducted two online surveys between Oct. 28 and Nov. 8. The Healthcare Professionals Survey polled 400 providers specializing in endocrinology, primary care, cardiologists and pulmonologists. The Adult Patients survey polled 300 patients who have been treated for the following conditions: diabetes, chronic lung conditions and cardiovascular conditions.

Key findings:

1. Only 45 percent of adults with chronic health conditions reported receiving a flu vaccination by early November 2021 while 40 percent of patients with chronic health conditions say they still plan to get a vaccine during the current flu season.

2. Eighty-six percent of patients with chronic health conditions said a healthcare provider recommended they get a vaccine in the past year.

3. Cardiologists lead among specialists in recommending flu vaccines (72 percent) followed by pulmonologists and endocrinologists recommending vaccinations to 32 percent of lung condition patients and 10 percent of diabetes patients.

4. Diabetes patients are less likely to be informed on flu-related complications, with 62 percent reporting not being advised, compared to 47 percent of lung condition patients and 36 percent of heart patients.

5. Cardiologists are more likely to offer flu vaccinations at their workplaces (75 percent) compared to 71 percent of primary care physicians, 61 percent of endocrinologists and 60 percent of pulmonologists.

6. Seventy-two percent of cardiologists, 67 percent of endocrinologists and 50 percent of pulmonologists not offering flu vaccinations at their workplaces reported it being the responsibility of primary care physicians.

7. Sixty-three percent of patients with chronic health conditions have been advised to get vaccinated against pneumococcal disease and 67 percent of healthcare providers reported recommending the vaccination.