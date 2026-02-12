Wyoming hospital pauses vaccinations for uninsured patients

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins, Wyo., has paused vaccination services for uninsured and underinsured patients.

The change follows the departure of Patti Shue, a pediatric nurse practitioner who oversaw the hospital’s vaccination program, including management of state-supplied vaccines, according to a Feb. 6 report from the Saratoga Sun via the Wyoming News Exchange. Stephanie Hinkle, COO of the hospital, said vaccinations will continue for insured patients and pediatric wellness visits remain available.

“Operationally, MHCC chose to pause providing state vaccines due to the logistics of maintaining the program,” Ms. Hinkle said. She added that services could resume once additional family practice providers are hired.

Carbon County Public Health will continue providing vaccinations for patients referred by the hospital. The department offers free or low-cost immunizations through programs such as the federal Vaccines for Children initiative and the state-run Wyoming Vaccinates Important People program. However, some vaccines — including influenza, meningococcal, HPV and COVID-19 — are not covered under the VIP program.

