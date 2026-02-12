UCSF performs 1st transplant for patient with artificial heart

San Francisco-based UCSF Health has performed its first heart transplant for a patient who received an artificial heart months earlier.

The 37-year-old patient came to the system in August with advanced heart failure, according to a Feb. 11 system news release. He received a total artificial heart a few weeks later and was discharged in September. He lived with the artificial heart until December, when we underwent an eight-hour procedure to receive a heart transplant.

To date, UCSF has implanted four total artificial hearts. They are designed for patients with end-stage heart failure and serve as a bridge to keep patients alive until a transplant can be performed.

UCSF plans to open a clinical trial involving the device, the release said.