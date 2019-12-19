New Hampshire gets $1.5M from CDC to create vaccination database

New Hampshire is accepting a $1.5 million CDC grant to establish a vaccination database, making it the last state to adopt such a system after previous efforts stalled, according to the Concord Monitor.

The vaccination information system would collect records of every vaccine dose administered by participating providers. The aggregated data would be used to improve vaccination rate and public vaccination efforts.

The database would be confidential, but would allow patients to look up their own record. It would also allow providers to remind patients when some vaccinations are due and allow the state to order publicly funded vaccines with more accuracy.

"We need a working registry because immunizations save lives," Lisa Morris, director of the state health department's public health services division. "And so, we want to make sure that providers and individuals and families have the information they need to keep up to date on their immunizations."

The state is accepting the CDC grant after state health officials failed to follow through on a $1.3 million contract signed in 2014 that was meant to establish a similar database.

