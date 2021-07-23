After pause, Tennessee resumes most adolescent vaccine advocacy

After a brief pause, Tennessee is resuming most adolescent vaccine advocacy efforts, a top health official said July 23, reports The Hill.

In June, amid pressure from state lawmakers, the Tennessee Department of Health halted youth vaccine outreach for all diseases, not just COVID-19, The Tennessean reported.

Following backlash for the reported plans to suspend advocacy efforts, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, said the state will return to promoting all vaccines for children and holding vaccination events on school property, according to The Hill.

"Everything else was paused and is now resumed," Dr. Piercey said, noting that the pause revolved around communication and marketing and that the department hasn't slowed down its vaccination efforts.

However, the agency has stopped distributing 11 social media posts directed at children that depict children without a parent. Dr. Piecery said the agency has reviewed its marketing materials to "make sure they were appropriately directed at parents."

The public health official said kids in "fringe and nuanced" situations would still be allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine without a parent's permission.