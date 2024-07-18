7 hospitals get brain tumor certification from Joint Commission

The Joint Commission has granted certifications in brain tumor care to seven hospitals in the U.S., the organization shared with Becker's.

The Joint Commission's brain tumor care certification is part of the organization's broader disease-specific-care certification program, which launched in 2002. Under it, hospitals and health systems can apply for certification across multiple conditions or chronic diseases. The brain tumor certification falls under its hematology/oncology certification category.

Recipients must meet standards and adhere to criteria related to each certification and also undergo an on-site review, which evaluates the organization's clinical outcomes, evidence-based guidelines within daily practices, performance metrics and care improvements, if leaders are involved in improving quality of care, and how patients are educated and prepared to discharge.

The seven hospitals certified in brain tumor care are:

Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospital, Richmond, Va.



Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center Hackensack



Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati



Pitt County Memorial Hospital, Greenville, N.C.



Santa Barbara (Calif.) Cottage Hospital



St. Vincent Hospital and Health Care Services, Indianapolis



Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital - Fort Worth

Disease-specific certifications are granted for a two-year period. Following that, a program must regularly re-apply and re-submit data for evaluation to The Joint Commission.