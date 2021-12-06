11 systems hiring chief quality officers 

Below are 4 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Covenant Health in Orange, Calif., is seeking a director of quality.

2. MercyFirst in Syosset, N.Y., is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Community Health Systems in Ronceverte, W.V., is seeking a chief quality officer.

4. Catholic Health in Rockville Centre, N.Y. is seeking a chief quality officer.

5. A 250-bed acute care hospital in Yakima, Wash., is seeking an executive director of quality and patient safety.

6. Long Island Select Healthcare Inc. in Islip, N.Y., is seeking a director of quality.

7. University Medical Center in New Orleans is seeking a director of quality and patient safety.

8. UC San Diego (Calif.) Health is seeking a director of clinical quality improvement.

9. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif., is seeking a director of quality and performance improvement.

10. Cache Valley Hospital in North Logan, Utah, is seeking a director of quality and risk management.

11. Neighborhood Health Clinics in Fort Wayne, Ind., is seeking a chief quality and risk management officer.