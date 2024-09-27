White House unveils new efforts to curb gun violence: 3 healthcare takeaways

The Biden administration on Sept. 26 unveiled a suite of new efforts to combat gun violence, including directives to ensure healthcare providers are reimbursed for firearm safety counseling.

During a ceremony at the White House, President Joe Biden signed an executive order meant to improve active shooter drills in schools and minimize the trauma associated with them. The order also establishes a task force to assess emerging threats posed by firearms without serial numbers, or ghost guns, and machine gun conversion devices.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were joined by survivors of gun violence, local and state officials and advocates at the White House for the signing ceremony. Among them was Chethan Sathya, MD, a pediatric trauma surgeon and director of Northwell Health's Center for Gun Violence Prevention.

In addition to the executive order, federal leaders announced several other actions to mitigate gun violence. Three healthcare takeaways: