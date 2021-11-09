US task force releases guidelines to mitigate systemic racism in clinical settings

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force published new guidelines Nov. 8 in JAMA Open Network outlining processes, methods and recommendations to eliminate health inequities for patients affected by systemic racism.
Four key takeaways:
- Guiding framework should systematically incorporate evidence on racism when implementing recommendations to ensure that inequities are mitigated, not increased or created.
- The task force is redoubling efforts to promote diversity in membership and leadership and engage members in training to address implicit bias.
- The task force is developing an inclusive language guide as one of its steps to address systemic racism, and will eventually adopt consistent language, terminology, and definitions when referring to racial and ethnic groups that reflect culturally appropriate terminology and will update as needed.
- The task force is seeking information on the limitations and adjustments made for race or proxies of racism and for bias and unfairness of risk assessment tools, prediction models and modeling studies.