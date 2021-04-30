TSA extends public transportation mask mandate until September

The Transportation Security Administration has extended a federal mandate that requires people to wear masks on public transportation through Sept. 13.

Extended April 30, the initial mandate went into effect Feb. 1 and was set to expire May 11.

The extension of the mask mandate — which includes at airports, on commercial aircrafts, and on commuter bus and rail systems — is consistent with CDC policies, TSA officials said.

Children younger than 2 and individuals with certain disabilities are exempt from the requirement, but others could face penalties if they fail to comply. Current penalties for noncompliance start at $250 and increase to $1,500 for repeat offenders.

