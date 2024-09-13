Surgeon General: Parental stress a critical public health issue

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, has identified parental stress as an "urgent public health issue" in a 35-page advisory released Aug. 28.

The report, citing data from the American Psychological Association, shows parents have consistently reported higher stress levels than other adults over the last decade.

In 2023, one-third of parents reported experiencing high stress in the past month, compared to just 20% of other adults. In addition, 41% of parents said they feel so stressed most days that they struggle to function, according to the APA's October 2023 Stress in America survey.

Parental stressors vary based on their child’s age, spanning from sleep disruptions and work-family conflicts to financial pressures, cultural expectations and isolation.

"Supporting parents and caregivers will require a series of thoughtful policy changes and expanded community programs that will help ensure parents and caregivers can get time off to be with a sick child, secure affordable child care, access reliable mental health care, and benefit from places and initiatives that support social connection and community," Dr. Murthy said.

Research suggests healthcare workers have been particularly affected by these stressors. A 2022 study published in Jama Network Open found child care stress was prevalent among healthcare workers during the pandemic and associated with burnout, anxiety and depression.

In recent years, many health systems have introduced flexible options, such as on-site child care and part-time roles, to better support employees with children.

