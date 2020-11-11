Advocate Aurora halts some COVID-19 testing

Advocate Aurora Health has halted its drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing at several locations in Wisconsin and Illinois due to growing hospitalizations and demands on staff.

The system, dually based in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, paused testing in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Kenosha in Wisconsin and at immediate care centers in Gurnee and Round Lake, Ill. The change was announced Nov. 9.

"Over the past two months, the number of COVID-19 inpatients across our system and in our Greater Milwaukee region has multiplied by more than five," the system said in its statement. "It's doubled in just the past two-and-a-half weeks. Staffing continues to be a key focus, and we acknowledge it's getting harder."

The health system says it continues to conduct "tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests" weekly at its urgent and immediate care sites after patient evaluation by a provider, and that community members also have access to public health testing sites.

"As healthcare providers, we implore the community to take this virus seriously and continue to be vigilant. Wear a mask, keep your distance from others, avoid gatherings and wash your hands," the statement reads.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.