Respiratory virus activity continues to climb: 5 notes

Respiratory illness activity remains high nationwide, with emergency department visits and positive test rates rising for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, according to a Jan. 3 news release from the CDC.

Eleven states, including Utah, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia Kentucky, Tennessee and New Hampshire reported "very high levels," according to the updated CDC data.

Twenty-four states, including Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Delaware and District of Columbia reported "high" levels for respiratory illness.

Here are four more updates: