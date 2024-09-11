New Deloitte report debunks common healthcare myth: 4 notes

Fifty percent of women say they have skipped or delayed medical care, undercutting a longstanding myth that men are more likely to put off routine healthcare, according to a new report from Deloitte.

Deloitte surveyed a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 U.S. adults between February and March for its annual Healthcare Consumer Survey.



The findings, published Sept. 10, show women are 35% more likely to skip or delay care than men due to affordability, access and prior negative experiences. Overall, 37% of men reported having skipped or delayed healthcare services of any kind in the past year.

"These issues offer a possible roadmap to addressing gender-based inequities in healthcare — and improving well-being and prosperity more broadly by preventing common ripple effects on women's families and employers, and on the U.S. healthcare system itself," the report authors wrote.

Three more findings from the report:

Women were significantly more likely to report skipping care due to cost, long wait times, transportation issues and negative experiences they've had in the past with providers and staff members.





Of women who reported using virtual health, 80% said convenience and accessibility were their top reasons for seeking a virtual visit — a finding that underscores access as a barrier for women.





The top three types of care women said they have skipped because of cost are acute illnesses, preventive care and women's health issues.

View the full report here.