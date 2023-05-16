FDA makes push to address health misinformation

The FDA launched a 'rumor control' hub May 16 aimed at combating widespread misinformation about vaccines, medicine, science and health trends.

"The FDA is concerned that health misinformation may be negatively impacting the public's health," a spokesperson says during a 55-second video featured on the agency's new webpage.

It urges individuals to verify any information regarding healthcare with a nonprofit fact-checking organization or government agency.

Right now, the page features information on dietary supplements, COVID-19 and sunscreen — three topics that have often been rampant with misinformation across social media and other platforms. It is unclear how the agency plans to update and expand the hub in the future, but Becker's did reach out to request additional information on that front.

"The growing spread of rumors, misinformation and disinformation about science, medicine, and the FDA, is putting patients and consumers at risk," a May 16 tweet reads. "We're here to provide the facts."