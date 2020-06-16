Emory, Georgia partner on response to coronavirus

Atlanta-based Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health is working with the state of Georgia to support its public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public health school created the Emory COVID-19 Response Collaborative to support Georgia's health department in planning coordination, outbreak response and evaluation; training and deployment of public health professionals; and surveillance, research and monitoring.

Emory and the state will recruit faculty, students and staff from the public health school to investigate COVID-19 outbreaks as they arise. The school also created the Rollins COVID-19 Epidemiology Fellows program to train and place epidemiologists in Georgia's health districts.

Allison Chamberlain, PhD, director of Rollins' Center for Public Health Preparedness and Research, is leading the collaborative.

More articles on public health:

COVID-19 activity by region: Cases rise in South, West

8 states with fastest, slowest spread of COVID-19

COVID-19 12 times more deadly with underlying conditions; 5 largest virus clusters in prisons — 5 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.