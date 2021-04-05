COVID-19 deaths drop, but new cases are on the rise: 14 CDC stats to know

COVID-19 deaths have fallen for the last 11 weeks, excluding a small increase March 27-28, according to the CDC's COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review published April 2. But new cases and hospitalizations are rising.

Fourteen statistics to know:

Reported cases

1. The nation's current seven-day case average is 62,167, a 8.4 percent increase from the previous week's average.

2. This average is down 75.2 percent from the pandemic's peak seven-day average of 250,446 on Jan. 11.

Variants

3. The CDC confirmed 12,505 cases of the U.K. variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 50 states and Puerto Rico as of April 1.

4. In addition, 323 cases of the South Africa variant, known as B.1.351, have been detected in 31 states.

5. The CDC has also identified 224 cases of the Brazil P.1 variant in 22 states.

Vaccinations

6. The U.S. had administered more than 153.6 million total vaccine doses as of April 1.

7. The seven-day average number of COVID-19 vaccines administered daily was 2.9 million as of April 1, a 15.7 percent increase from the previous week's average

8. About 99.6 million people have received at least one dose — representing 30 percent of the U.S. population — and 56.1 million people have gotten both doses, which is about 16.9 percent of the population.

Testing

9. The nation's seven-day average test volume for March 19-25 was 1.16 million, down 1.5 percent from the prior week's average.

10. The seven-day average for percent positivity from tests is 5.1 percent, up 13 percent from the previous week.

New hospital admissions

11. The current seven-day hospitalization average is 4,948, up 4.8 percent from the previous week's average.

12. This figure also marks a 70.1 percent decrease from the peak seven-day average of 16,522 admissions reported Jan. 9.

Deaths

13. The current seven-day death average is 880, down 7.7 percent from the previous week's average.Some historical deaths have been excluded from these counts, the CDC said.

14. Overall, the seven-day death average has decreased 74 percent since peaking at 3,379 deaths Jan. 13.

