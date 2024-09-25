29% of Americans living with undiagnosed iron deficiency, report says

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans may be living with undiagnosed iron deficiency, a condition linked to fatigue, brain fog and concentration difficulties, according to a Sept. 24 report published by the Jama Network.

The research analyzed data from over 8,000 U.S. adults and found that 14% had absolute iron deficiency while 15% exhibited functional iron deficiency where the body cannot properly utilize iron. Also, the study found that the prevalence of functional iron deficiency was found to be higher than that of absolute iron deficiency across most demographics, except women under 50 years old.

Iron deficiency can lead to a range of health issues, affecting both cognitive and physical performance.The study also reported that iron supplement use is relatively low with only 22% to 33% of individuals with iron deficiency utilizing supplements.