Walmart opens 25 new 'autoimmune-focused' pharmacies

Walmart has opened 25 new autoimmune-focused specialty pharmacies across the U.S.

The latest openings bring the company's total number of autoimmune-focused specialty pharmacy locations to 31, according to a July 25 news release shared with Becker's and an announcement from Kevin Host, PharmD, Walmart's senior vice president of pharmacy, on his LinkedIn page. The newest locations are in Alabama, Idaho, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.



Walmart opened its first six autoimmune-focused specialty pharmacies, which the company calls Specialty Pharmacies of the Community, in October across New York, Louisiana, Texas and Rhode Island, the release said.



"SPOC locations will help patients with many aspects of care, including industry-leading clinical programs, pharmacy services provided by pharmacists trained on autoimmune diseases, enhanced care coordination, nutrition counseling and emotional support services," Dr. Host said in his post.