UVA Health wins Premier's pharmacy award

Premier bestowed its 2024 High-Value Pharmacy Award to UVA Health, the Charlottesville, Va.-based system said in an Aug. 5 release.
UVA Health, which employs more than 500 pharmacy workers for its four hospitals and other healthcare facilities, earned the award for "providing exceptional leadership and delivering great value for pharmacy patients," the release said.
Premier, a healthcare improvement and group purchasing organization, evaluated its 4,350-plus hospital and health system members for this award.
Here are six leading initiatives of the system's pharmacy operations, according to UVA Health:
- The only retail pharmacy in a 50-mile radius of Charlottesville — located at the Education Resource Center across the street from UVA Health University Medical Center — that is open 24/7.
- The November 2023 opening of UVA Health Pharmacy Stoney Creek in Nelson County brought a retail pharmacy to the Nellysford, Va., area for the first time since 2019 and saved residents lengthy drives to fill prescriptions.
- A specialty and home-delivery pharmacy that provides comprehensive care to more than 25,000 patients across Virginia and throughout the United States.
- A commitment to high-quality care and safe prescribing, which includes reducing opioids given for outpatient pediatric procedures.
- Upholding best practices in hospital and outpatient pharmacy services, such as programs to help patients afford their medications.
- Training the next generation of pharmacy workers through 13 residency programs and an accredited pharmacy technician training program.