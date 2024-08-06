UVA Health wins Premier's pharmacy award

Premier bestowed its 2024 High-Value Pharmacy Award to UVA Health, the Charlottesville, Va.-based system said in an Aug. 5 release.

UVA Health, which employs more than 500 pharmacy workers for its four hospitals and other healthcare facilities, earned the award for "providing exceptional leadership and delivering great value for pharmacy patients," the release said.

Premier, a healthcare improvement and group purchasing organization, evaluated its 4,350-plus hospital and health system members for this award.

Here are six leading initiatives of the system's pharmacy operations, according to UVA Health: