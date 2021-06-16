US buys 200M more Moderna vaccine doses to address pediatric vaccinations, variants

The U.S. bought 200 million more doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the drugmaker said June 16.

The government has now purchased a total of 500 million doses from Moderna, including 10 million doses for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 90 million doses for delivery in the first quarter of 2022. The drugmaker said that as of June 14, it has supplied 217 million released doses of the vaccine to the U.S.

The deal allows the U.S. to receive different versions of the vaccine, should such versions become necessary and cleared by the FDA.

"Importantly, the agreement gives the United States flexibility to choose which type of vaccine we will receive from Moderna if Moderna adjusts its formulation, for example, for pediatric vaccines or to address variants," a White House official told The Hill.