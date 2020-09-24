Trump says he may not approve FDA's stricter coronavirus vaccine standard

President Donald Trump said that the White House may not approve more rigorous standards for emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines, Politico reported.

The Washington Post reported Sept. 23 that the FDA was expected to announce new standards for the emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine this week, making it harder for a vaccine to be approved before Election Day.

"That has to be approved by the White House," Mr. Trump said. "We may or may not approve it."

He also suggested the FDA's decision to revise the standards "was a political move more than anything else," Politico reported.

The president repeatedly has claimed a COVID-19 vaccine would be available by Election Day, though some experts have said that's extremely unlikely.

Read the full article here.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA now requiring boxed warning for benzodiazepines

CVS accused of patient steering

HHS general counsel scolds Eli Lilly for halting 340B drug discounts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.