PhRMA releases industrywide principles on clinical trial diversity

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America released the first industrywide principles on clinical trial diversity, shortly after the FDA released its final guidance on clinical trial diversity.

PhRMA's principles focus on four main areas:

Building trust and acknowledging the historic mistrust of clinical trials within Black and brown communities

Reducing barriers to clinical trial access

Using real-world data to enhance information on diverse populations beyond product approval

Enhancing information about diversity and inclusion in clinical trial participation

All of PhRMA's member companies can voluntarily adopt the principles. PhRMA is the drug industry's top lobbying group and represents some of the country's biggest drugmakers, including Eli Lilly, AbbVie and AstraZeneca.

"The industry’s new clinical trial diversity principles are an important step toward greater health equity. We are addressing issues of mistrust and working to reduce systemic issues that deter communities of color from participating in clinical trials, so that those patients who want to participate, can," said Stephen Ubl, president and CEO of PhRMA.



Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective

What Amazon's online pharmacy announcement did to CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid stock

Data on emergency approval of COVID-19 drugs, vaccines to be made public

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.