Orlando Health hospital expands inpatient pharmacy

Orlando Health's South Lake Hospital has opened its newly expanded inpatient pharmacy, increasing its size and capabilities significantly, The South Lake Tablet reported Feb. 24

The expansion to the Clermont, Fla.-based hospital triples the previous pharmacy space and includes a medication carousel that can automate distribution and streamline medication management.

The expansion also includes an enlarged IV clean room area to allow for more efficient preparation. The hospital said the upgrade aims to improve investments in infrastructure and technology to meet patient needs.