Novartis adopts 'US-first mindset'

Global drugmaker Novartis plans to "become a top-five player" in the U.S. in the next five years, which would propel the company from its current 10th-place spot.

"A 'US-first' mindset, increasing share of US patients in clinical trials and building capability and talent, among other actions, will enable Novartis to achieve this objective," the pharmaceutical company said in a Sept. 22 news release.

Switzerland-based Novartis pinned five therapeutics markets — cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience, solid tumors and hematology — as a focus for future investments. Novartis is the No. 1 drug company in Germany and Japan, and plans to be in China's top three list, according to the news release.

The company also gave a timeline for its recently announced spinoff drug business, Sandoz, which will be fully independent by the end of 2023.