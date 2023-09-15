New COVID vaccines aren't boosters, experts say

The updated fall COVID-19 vaccines that are beginning to roll out are not booster shots. Experts say there is an important distinction between what constitutes a booster shot and these newly formulated vaccines, CBS News reported Sept. 15.

The term booster has become "pervasive," and will be difficult for people to stop using, CDC vaccine advisory committee member Keipp Talbot, MD, told CBS.

"To clarify, these vaccines would not be considered 'boosters' per se," an FDA spokesperson told the news outlet. "These vaccines, as previously announced, would be updated with a new formulation for the 2023-2024 fall and winter seasons."

The terminology is changing to match how public health agencies are aiming to prevent the virus the same way they do the flu.