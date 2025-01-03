Most influential drug approvals of 2024: GoodRx

Of the hundreds of drugs that entered the U.S. market in 2024, GoodRx has named 19 of them as the most notable.

Note: The chronological list does not include December approvals.

1. Dupixent (dupilumab) for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: The monoclonal antibody, already approved for eczema, asthma and long-term sinus congestion with nasal polyps, became the first biologic approved for COPD on Sept. 27.

2. Cobenfy (xanomeline / trospium chloride) for schizophrenia: Approved Sept. 26, the oral medication targets muscarinic receptors in the brain, differing from other schizophrenia drugs that affect dopamine and serotonin balance. Cobenfy is the first new type of schizophrenia medication approved in decades.

3. FluMist (influenza nasal vaccine): The annual flu vaccine is the first to be approved for self-administration and the first approved in a nasal spray form. It will be available for the 2025-26 flu season.

4. Neffy (epinephrine): The first non-injectable form of the drug approved to treat severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, was approved Aug. 9.

5. Yorvipath (palopegteriparatide) for hypoparathyroidism: Approved Aug. 9, Yorvipath is the first and only medication for hypoparathyroidism in adults, aiming to restore calcium balance.

6. Zunveyl (benzgalantamine) for Alzheimer's disease: Since Zunveyl is inactive in the gastrointestinal tract, it is thought to have a lower risk of GI side effects than other Alzheimer's drugs. The FDA approved the oral medication July 29.

7. Voquezna (vonoprazan) for heartburn from non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease: Initially approved for erosive GERD, the daily oral tablet was approved for non-erosive GERD on July 18. Voquezna seems to work faster and longer than other medications for the disease.

8. Kisunla (donanemab) for Alzheimer's disease: The injectable medication, approved July 2, allows discontinuation after amyloid plaque reduction within six to 18 months of use.

9. Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine) for COPD: Approved June 26, the inhaled medication is the first new type of maintenance COPD drug in over a decade.

10. Wakix (pitolisant) for pediatric narcolepsy: Originally approved in 2019 for adults, the non-controlled substance's June 24 approval extended to pediatric use.

11. Capvaxive (pneumococcal disease vaccine): The 21-valent vaccine, approved June 17, covers 84% of pneumococcal disease serotypes in patients 50 and older. Eight of these serotypes are not covered by other pneumococcal vaccines.

12. mRESVIA (mRNA vaccine) for respiratory syncytial virus: The shot is the first mRNA vaccine approved for a virus other than COVID-19. The FDA approved the vaccine May 31.

13. Winrevair (sotatercept) for pulmonary arterial hypertension: The injectable biologic was approved March 26. It targets thickened pulmonary artery walls instead of just widening blood vessels.

14. Nexletol (bempedoic acid) for high cholesterol: First approved in 2020, the oral medication can be used with or without a statin. On March 22, the FDA also approved Nexletol to lower the risk of serious cardiovascular issues.

15. Tryvio (aprocitentan) for high blood pressure: The oral tablet has a novel mechanism for controlling blood pressure in adults since it inhibits endothelin from binding to specific blood vessel receptors. Approved March 20, Tryvio is the first new type of blood pressure medication in nearly 40 years.

16. Wegovy (semaglutide) for cardiovascular risk: On March 8, the GLP-1 weight loss medication became the first in its drug class to be approved to lower the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death, in adults.

17. Xolair (omalizumab) for food allergies: The injectable biologic is the first medication approved to reduce the risk of allergic reactions to multiple foods.

18. Amtagvi (lifileucel) for advanced melanoma: On Feb. 16, the FDA approved Amtagvi, the first cellular therapy for solid tumors and the first medication using TIL therapy technology.

19. Dupixent (dupilumab) for eosinophilic esophagitis in young children: Initially approved for children 12 and older, its Jan. 25 approval extended to ages 1 and older.