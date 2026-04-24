Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs lands Eliquis deal

Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer will offer Eliquis through Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, expanding access for cash-paying patients.

Beginning April 27, patients with a prescription can purchase a 30-day supply of the drug on CostPlusDrugs.com for $345, according to an April 24 news release. The collaboration adds one of the most widely prescribed oral anticoagulants in the U.S. to the platform.

Eliquis is used to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in patients with atrial fibrillation and to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

The deal builds on Cost Plus Drugs’ broader push to expand beyond generics into branded drugs and partnerships across manufacturing and distribution. In the last year, the company has expanded its network of pharmacy benefit manager partnerships, grown its affiliate pharmacy network and increased transparency efforts, including posting contracts and pricing structures publicly.

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