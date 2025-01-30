Intermountain's on-demand pharmacy: 5 details

To alleviate healthcare access strains, Intermountain Health is broadening its on-demand pharmacy and lab services, ABC4 Utah reported Jan. 28.

Five details about the on-demand program offered by the Salt Lake City-based health system:

1. After filling out a screening and request form, patients in Utah, Nevada, Idaho and Montana can use this program to consult with a pharmacist or lab technician over the phone. If approved, Intermountain will deliver the medication or lab kit directly to a patient's doorstep.

2. Since 2022, the service has offered low-risk medications including smoking cessation treatment, birth control and naloxone.

3. Intermountain has recently expanded the service to offer hair-loss treatment, erectile dysfunction medication, period pain relief and at-home colon cancer screenings. Birth control and injectable epinephrine are among the most popular requested products, according to Intermountain.

4. Utah residents also have access to home lab draws, or when a phlebotomist visits a patient's home to get samples and sends them along for lab testing. This offering is designed to increase convenience.

5. The virtual appointment usually costs between $20 and $50, according to the report.

Editor's note: Intermountain Health sponsored the ABC4 article.