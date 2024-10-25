FDA sets meeting on bulk substances: 3 notes

The FDA's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is set to meet Dec. 4 to address regulatory questions on compounding practices, according to an Oct. 25 news release from the agency.
Here are three notes:
- Comments for discussion are due by Dec. 3, with a focus on the inclusion of certain bulk substances in compounding exemptions under Section 503A of the FD&C Act.
- The committee will review substances such as AOD-9604 for obesity and Thymosin alpha-1 for various infections.
- The event will include presentations from both FDA staff and public participants, who can join in person or online.