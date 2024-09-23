FDA approves 1st self-administered flu vaccine

The FDA approved FluMist, a nasal spray flu vaccine for self-administration, making it the first flu vaccine of its kind available for at home use.

FluMist, manufactured by drugmaker AstraZeneca, was previously approved in 2003 for healthcare provider administration, with the new approval allowing for adults to administer the vaccine to themselves or their children, according to a Sept. 20 news release.

However, the vaccine will not be made available for home delivery until the 2025 flu season, as AstraZeneca works with partners to streamline its rollout, CBS News reported Sept. 20. The vaccine is not recommended for pregnant individuals or immunocompromised patients, and the FDA stated that patients will still need to get a prescription for the vaccine from a healthcare provider.