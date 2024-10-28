Dallas pharmacy owner sentenced to 10 years for $41 million healthcare fraud scheme

Dallas pharmacy owner Ivor Jallah, 37, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a large-scale healthcare fraud scheme in which he billed insurers for medications never provided to patients.

Over several years, Mr. Jallah and accomplice Shannon Turley reportedly ran nine pharmacies across Texas, fabricating insurance claims for items like pain creams and headache sprays, according to an Oct. 23 Department of Justice news release. Both Mr. Jallah and Ms. Turley used stolen patient information, doctored prescription records and falsified invoices to secure more than $41 million in reimbursements.

The scheme involved "marketers" who collected patient information, sometimes paying fees to obtain personal details. Mr. Jallah also allegedly paid some physicians to stamp prescriptions without seeing patients, while others were unaware their credentials were used.

The FBI and Texas Department of Insurance led the investigation, which also resulted in sentences for eight other defendants. Ms. Turley is scheduled for sentencing in November.