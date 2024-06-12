CVS-branded drugs recalled 2x more than Walgreens, Walmart generics

Contaminated manufacturing may be what has led generic drugs at CVS to be recalled almost twice as often as generic drugs at Walgreens or Walmart, according to a June 10 report from Bloomberg.

An investigation into the causes found that fewer than 1% of the FDA's drug recalls are from CVS' generic drugs, but several of the company's drug recalls have been linked to the qualities of factories it uses for manufacturing its generic medications.

A spokesperson for CVS told Bloomberg that it selects factories based on "good manufacturing and ethical sourcing practices and the ability to meet our strict standards and testing practices."

In the last decade, CVS has used at least 15 manufacturers that were cited for manufacturing problems which led to recalls of 133 recalls of its generic-brand drugs, which is twice as many as those of Walgreens, Bloomberg reported.