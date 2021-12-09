Brigham and Women's touts accuracy of digital pill system

Digital pill systems were 98 percent accurate in documenting adherence to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, drugs to prevent HIV, according to a study published in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston used digital pill systems to track pills ingestion through signals emitted by the capsules. They studied 15 HIV-negative men who have sex with men and had a history of substance use.

The study was conducted because even though PrEP has been shown to be 99 percent effective at preventing HIV when taken correctly, many patients struggle to adhere to the drug's once-daily regimen.

Trial participants said the system was easy to learn and incorporate in their daily routine. They also said they found the system's smartphone app helpful, as it allowed them to confirm whether they had taken their pill.



"While this technology will likely not be used in cheaper medications or those with less impact, it could improve outcomes for expensive or lifesaving medications, like those for congestive heart failure, hepatitis C, or diabetes," Peter Chai, MD, one of the study's authors, said in a Dec. 7 news release. "In this era of digital health, technologies like digital pill systems are connecting doctors to patients a little better."