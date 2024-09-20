Bionpharma recalls pneumonia medication

Bionpharma is recalling a batch of pneumonia drug Atovaquone Oral Suspension after it was found to be contaminated with Cohnella bacteria.

The affected product (batch number 2310083) was manufactured by CoreRx in Clearwater, Fla., and distributed nationwide between December 2023 and 2024, according to a Sept. 17 FDA news release.

The release warned microbial contamination poses a serious risk, especially for immunocompromised individuals, as it can lead to life-threatening infections, including inflammation of the heart and permanent soft tissue damage.

Consumers are advised to stop using the affected batch and return it to the place of purchase, the release said.