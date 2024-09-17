Bill takes aim at misleading drug promotion: 5 things to know

Sens. Dick Durbin and Mike Braun proposed a new bill, the Protecting Patients from Deceptive Drugs Online Act, in an effort to regulate online promotion of prescription drugs by telehealth firms and influencers.

Here are five things to know:

1. The bill aims to crack down on misleading online promotion of weight loss drugs and other prescriptions by telehealth companies and influencers, according to a Sept. 12 news release from Mr. Durbin's office.

2. Social media has increased demand for diabetes and weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, often without the full disclosure of all side effects, the release said.

3. The senators cited a 2022 investigation showing that some of the telehealth companies and influencers misled consumers for profit, pushing unsafe or inappropriate drug use.

4. The bill would give the FDA authority to require drugmakers to report any payments made to influencers, adding these to the federal Open Payments Database.

5. The proposed legislation introduces fines for the telehealth companies that do not comply, with fines of up to $250,000 for the first violation and up to $500,000 for each subsequent violation.