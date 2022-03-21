6 recent drug approvals

Here are six new drugs or treatments the FDA approved since February, starting with the most recent:

Opdualag — The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdualag immunotherapy — a fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatimab — for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma March 18.

Ztalmy — Ganaxolone, which goes by the brand name Ztalmy, was approved March 18 to treat seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder in patients ages 2 and older.

Generic Symbicort — On March 15, the FDA approved the first generic version of Symbicort inhalation aerosol to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The generic drug-device combination product is a metered-dose inhaler containing budesonide and formoterol.

Vonjo — Federal regulators approved pacritinib, which goes by the brand name Vonjo,Feb. 28 for the treatment of intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis in adults with low platelets.

Pyrukynd —Mitapivat, which goes by the brand name Pyrukynd, was approved Feb. 17 to treat hemolytic anemia in adults with pyruvate kinase deficiency.

Enjaymo — The FDA approved sutimlimab-jome, which goes by the brand name Enjaymo, Feb. 2 to decrease the need for red blood cell transfusion from hemolysis for adults with cold agglutinin disease.