10 most expensive popular generic drugs in the US

Tadalafil, which has an average monthly cash price of $518, is the most expensive generic drug in the U.S., according to research released July 29 by pharmacy discount company GoodRx.
GoodRx analyzed prices for the top 100 generic drugs based on a representative sample of U.S. prescription fills. Below are the 10 generic drugs the analysis found to be most expensive, along with their average monthly cash price.
- Tadalafil: $518
- Zolpidem: $296
- Diclofenac sodium: $277
- Estradiol: $252
- Sildenafil: $248
- Celecoxib: $210
- Valacyclovir: $192
- Amphetamine salt combo XR: $190
- Paroxetine: $188
- Levetiracetam: $186