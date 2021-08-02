10 most expensive popular generic drugs in the US

Tadalafil, which has an average monthly cash price of $518, is the most expensive generic drug in the U.S., according to research released July 29 by pharmacy discount company GoodRx.

GoodRx analyzed prices for the top 100 generic drugs based on a representative sample of U.S. prescription fills. Below are the 10 generic drugs the analysis found to be most expensive, along with their average monthly cash price.

  1. Tadalafil: $518

  2. Zolpidem: $296

  3. Diclofenac sodium: $277

  4. Estradiol: $252

  5. Sildenafil: $248

  6. Celecoxib: $210

  7. Valacyclovir: $192

  8. Amphetamine salt combo XR: $190

  9. Paroxetine: $188

  10. Levetiracetam: $186

