10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.) seeks a campus director of pharmacy.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks an associate pharmacy director.



Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.



Emory Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.



St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Edgewood, Ky.) seeks a system pharmacy director.

