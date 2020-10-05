10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Adventist HealthCare (Gaithersburg, Md.) seeks a campus director of pharmacy.
- Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks an associate pharmacy director.
- Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Cookeville (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Emory Healthcare (Atlanta) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.
- St. Elizabeth Healthcare (Edgewood, Ky.) seeks a system pharmacy director.
