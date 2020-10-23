10 drugs that interact poorly with alcohol

Drinking while taking certain medications can lead to toxicity in the body, decreased drug effectiveness, worsened side effects and a tendency to become inebriated very quickly, according to Sophie Vergnaud, MD.

Data from Consumer Reports reveals that 55 percent of Americans take prescription medications regularly, and data from the National Institutes of Health shows that 33 percent of Americans have at least one alcoholic drink per day. However, physicians and pharmacists do not always let patients know about the potential adverse reactions they could experience if they drink while taking certain medications.

In a Oct. 20 blog post she wrote for telemedicine company GoodRx, Dr. Vergnaud listed 10 medications thats should not interact with alcohol:

Painkillers



Antibiotics



Anti-anxiety and sleeping medications



Antidepressants and mood stabilizers



ADHD medications



Diabetes medications



Nitrates and other blood pressure medications



Coumadin



OTC cold and flu medications



Erectile dysfunction medications

