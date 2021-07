UnitedHealthcare is awarding $11.4 million in grants to 84 community-based organizations across 18 states and Washington, D.C., as part of its Empowering Health initiative, an email shared with Becker's said.

The initiative, launched in 2018, focuses on care access and social determinants of health for people in underserved communities.

Up to $1 million was awarded to participating states, with Indiana, Mississippi, Nevada and New York receiving the highest amounts.