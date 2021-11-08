Trustmark Health Benefits, Teladoc Health create virtual-1st plan

Lake Forest, Ill.-based Trustmark Health Benefits is offering a virtual-first health plan through a collaboration with Teladoc Health.

The plan leverages Teladoc's Primary360 service to deliver virtual care and Trustmark's brick-and-mortar network for in-person care, according to a Nov. 8 news release.

The plan, MyVirtualCare Access, will be offered nationally to self-funded employers starting in January 2022.

"Trustmark creates value for its self-funded clients through innovative and creative solutions that help them make informed decisions that will save them and their members money," said Nancy Eckrich, president of Trustmark Health Benefits. "We have had a long-standing relationship with Teladoc Health, which provides virtual care to our clients, and we are excited to expand this relationship to include the myVirtualCare Access offering. We believe that this transformative offering will expand access to primary care services through an integrated and consumer-centered healthcare experience that will help reduce healthcare costs for employers and their members."